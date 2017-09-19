Wellington Times
Friday, 24 November 2023
No EFTPOS, no cash, so it was IOUs at Harden on weekend in blackout

John Ellicott
John Ellicott
Updated November 24 2023 - 11:01am, first published September 19 2017 - 2:04pm
CUT OFF: The IGA store at Harden warned customers but tempers still flared with no EFTPOS system and ATMs knocked out by the Telstra breakdown.
A whole town has lost Telstra mobile coverage for four days and counting -- forcing frustrated locals to ask for IOUs from businesses after EFTPOS systems collapsed and companies lost thousands of dollars.

