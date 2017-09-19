Tempers boiled over at Hardens IGA store when customers were told they could only pay in cash. They were told to go to a Bendigo Bank ATM up the street which was also knocked out by the Telstra blackout. The store was losing thousands of dollars a day in lost patronage. Meanwhile, locals asked businesses on Saturday morning if they could do IOUs without cash. The local service station only handled cash and manual imprints on cards with a $60 limit.