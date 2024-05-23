4 Essential farm equipment parts every farmer needs

Maintenance is easier and profitability greater with four pieces of equipment every farmer needs. Picture Shutterstock

Weighing up the options when it comes to farming equipment can be a challenge. With a vast array of brands and machine add-ons available, choosing the right pieces to invest in is worth taking your time on. Before you make any decisions and start ordering, there are a few key things to keep in mind when you're buying equipment.

Choosing equipment that can be used for multiple purposes is key. While there are plenty of options for upgrading your farming set-up, whether you're farming livestock or cultivating vegetables, there are four essential pieces of equipment we'd recommend investing in, which are tractors, carryall attachments, hay mowers and irrigation sprinklers.



Expanding on your equipment collection can occur at a later date. It can be tempting to get all the tools you want immediately, but for anything not in our top four list, we recommend renting the upgrades you want first to find out how well they fit into your farming practice.

You may already have a brand you prefer in mind when it comes to tractors and the associated accessories. It's worth doing some research to explore quality farm equipment parts online to see if there are any secondhand models available before you purchase new ones. Used equipment is a more cost-effective way of upgrading your farming set-up without the immediate depreciation in value as soon as it's delivered to your property.

If you can get secondhand farming equipment, you're better off buying it from a reseller who's an authority on the standards needed for it to work safely and efficiently. Equally, ordering from a company that'll offer support should any parts wear down or break is important. You want to check that anything you're buying either has a warranty or can be mended somewhere locally to save you the risk of having to ship it far afield to have it repaired.

Tractors

Built for traversing rough ground, tractors are a core tool for any farm. Due to their lower horsepower combined with lower gearing, they're a more efficient option when it comes to hauling anything across your farm than your ute would. Regardless of whether you're looking after cattle on a hobby farm or are processing thousands of kilos of vegetables, tractors are multi-use pieces of equipment.



Tractors can be used alone or paired with various attachments that streamline your farming processes. While you can always rent or borrow specific attachments for short-term use, you'll always need a tractor to attach them to get the job done.

Things like sowing and harvesting crops or topping fields can be achieved in a significantly shorter timeframe with a tractor. You can also use them to clear fields for cultivation, whether that's by uprooting old tree stumps or clearing rocks with the addition of a rock windrower. Once you have a tractor, you can check which attachments it's compatible with online to ensure you're going to get the best fit from your attachments.

Carryall attachments

Carryall attachments are the equivalent of adding a trailer to your tractor. They're large platforms that can be affixed to either the front or back and come in a range of sizes to suit your unique needs. Whether you're hauling gear to a more remote location, needing to carry feedbags or water out to your livestock, or bringing scrap from fields back home to be disposed of, they're strong enough to do it all. They're also set up well to attach livestock crates to, making it easier to shift animals around without having to move the whole herd.

Hay mowers

Whether you're topping a field to prepare it for tilling or are going to be baling hay for your livestock to live on over winter, hay mowers are an essential tool to have in your farming kit. There are a multitude of varieties, including sickle bar, disk or drum types. This gives you the option to choose the best choice both for pairing with your tractor and also for your land. Hay mowers can be attached to your tractor and the one that's best for you will depend on your tractor's size and capabilities.

Irrigation sprinklers