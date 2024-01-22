DIY vs professional asbestos removal: Weighing the options for homeowners

Before you consider cleaning up asbestos yourself consider the risks. Picture Selim Arda Eryilmaz on Unsplash

This is branded content.



Asbestos was once a popular building material used in many Australian homes. Today, it's almost considered like a ticking time bomb. This once ubiquitous building material often lurks in older properties, particularly in roofing, flooring, insulation, and cladding. While undisturbed asbestos generally poses little risk, renovations or accidents that damage materials and release fibres into the air can have deadly consequences.

According to one report, about 255,000 deaths are recorded annually due to asbestos exposure. When these tiny fibres of asbestos are inhaled, they become a health hazard and potentially cause deadly illnesses like asbestosis and lung cancer down the track.

If you have asbestos in your home, you likely face a dilemma. Do you wish to save money and try tackling asbestos removal as a DIY project? Or is hiring professional asbestos removalists the safer way to go despite the higher cost?

This article examines the key factors one must consider when deciding between DIY asbestos removal versus hiring licensed professionals. Read on!

1 Know the risks of asbestos exposure

It is critical to understand the risks of asbestos exposure. The thing is, asbestos only becomes a hazard if the fibres become airborne and inhaled into the lungs. The deadly diseases caused by asbestos don't often develop until many years later after exposure. The time between exposure and disease development is usually at least 15 to 20 years. This explains why asbestos-related illness is still prevalent today. People are now being impacted by past exposure decades ago.

There's no safe level of asbestos exposure. Even a brief or one-off exposure can potentially impact your health. So, if you're worried about handling asbestos removal yourself and risking exposure, it's best to hire professionals. You can hire experts like Sydney Asbestos' service and asbestos removalists to deal with this dangerous project so you and your family members are safe from any amount of asbestos exposure.

2 Assess if you can do it safely

If you decide to take the DIY route, the most important and non-negotiable criteria is being able to do the work safely. Asbestos removal projects require methodical processes and safety equipment to contain fibres. Things you will need include disposable coveralls, disposable gloves, disposable masks, plastic sheeting, duct tape, and sealable asbestos waste bags. The work area must also be completely isolated and sealed with plastic sheeting.

Additionally, with over 6,000 tonnes of asbestos illegally dumped in Australia annually, waste must be double-bagged and disposed of at approved landfills. If you cannot confidently manage all these safety protocols, hiring professionals who are extensively trained in safely containing asbestos hazards may be better.

3 Consider the extent of asbestos in your home

The extent of asbestos in your home is another factor to assess when deciding between DIY and professional removal. For example, a DIY removal may be realistic if you have vinyl asbestos floor tiles in good condition in one room. Meanwhile, for removing roofing materials, insulation, or wall cladding containing asbestos across a whole house, a professionally licensed removal team is likely the safest option.

4 Check asbestos regulations in your state

Handling and disposing of asbestos is a highly controlled activity, and for good reason. Australian states and territories aim to prevent unsafe practices that could spread asbestos contamination. So, before tackling any DIY asbestos removal, check the regulations in your area since each jurisdiction has its own specific rules around notification and licensing requirements for asbestos removal work.

In most places, if the asbestos materials are non-friable and the removal area is less than 10 square metres, households can generally do the work without notifying authorities or using licensed professionals. Meanwhile, larger jobs usually require engaging licensed asbestos removal specialists and submitting formal notification paperwork before work can commence.

Asbestos removal is not something to try navigating blindly without checking requirements first. The rules exist for sound reasons, so be sure you follow them closely and avoid major headaches down the track.

5 Evaluate the total costs and benefits

When weighing up your options, the dollars and cents matter. Asbestos removal is not a cheap undertaking. If you choose the DIY route, you'll need to fork out for protective equipment like respirators, disposable coveralls, and plastic sheeting. You'll have to factor in proper asbestos disposal, too, as you can't just throw out as regular trash.

On the other hand, getting the services of professionals costs more, but they may offer better value considering the long-term safety payoff of your household. Professionals offer the certainty that asbestos removal is done strictly according to industry best practices. Moreover, they know how to properly test for asbestos and also take care of waste transport and disposal, saving you this hassle. So, weigh the DIY costs against the peace of mind from guaranteed, expert removal.

6 Consider what could go wrong

Lastly, it pays to vividly imagine worst-case scenarios. After all, asbestos is not a material to take risks with. Here are a few possibilities of how things could go awry tackling asbestos yourself without proper training:

Accidentally snapping old fragile asbestos during removal and stirring up clouds of fibres into the air, exposing your household to dangerous levels of asbestos dust.

Assumed non-friable asbestos may end up crumblier than expected when disturbed, releasing fibres. This could require emergency evacuation of the home until containment is restored.

Improperly sealed plastic sheeting coming loose and allowing fibres to spread beyond the work area. This could leave your home contaminated.

Incorrect disposal may lead to environmental contamination that comes back to bite you years later with fines or cleanup orders.

The risks of DIY are multilayered. So, if you're not confident you can remove asbestos correctly, professionals are the smart choice.

Conclusion