A beginner's guide to joining a successful craft show

From quilting to cooking delicious jams, with the right planning, your dream of turning your hobby into a thriving venture can become a reality.

Joining a craft fair show or market can be an exciting venture for crafters and artisans looking to sell their homemade goods. Getting accepted into and setting up at your first show is a big step in growing your creative skills. But how do you approach your first craft show? What can you do to truly make the most of the experience as a new exhibitor?

Statista reports that over a quarter of households have arts and crafts as their main hobby or interest. Thus, you can expect hundreds of new and seasoned crafters to gather in one craft show to showcase their craft. But don't get overwhelmed just yet!

This starter kit will guide you through the key steps to prepare for and successfully participate in a high-quality, profitable craft show. With the right planning and passion, your dream of turning your handmade hobby into a thriving venture can become a reality. So keep reading and follow these tips to avoid common mistakes.

Pick the right craft show

Don't just randomly pick any craft show. Ideally, you need to do your homework to assess if a show is a good fit for you. For example, if you wish to showcase and sell your quilts, look for quilt expos and conventions. You can check craft show events by CraftAlive or other similar organisers, and inquire about future scheduled shows.

You may look at the show's website and social media to find important details like the booth fees, the number of attendees, the application process, show rules, and photos of their past shows. You can also reach out to the organisers for any questions.

Better yet, try talking to the artisans who have participated in their shows before. Ask about their sales and experience. Remember, quality shows will have a solid reputation among crafters.

Consider the location and timing

The location and timing of a craft show can significantly influence the foot traffic and sales you'll make. When considering different shows, look closely at where and when they take place. Population size is one factor. A show in a major metropolitan area will have a bigger pool of potential shoppers than a show in a rural town. City shows draw huge crowds who come for the event itself. Smaller town shows rely more on local regulars who frequent the venue.

Venues like malls, parks, and community centres typically get more casual foot traffic than hotels and convention centres. Holiday shoppers are already out browsing for some stuff, so they're more likely to stop at a mall show. Meanwhile, at a hotel, most attendees have come specifically for the event.

The day and time also matter. Weekends naturally see higher attendance, especially Saturdays. Ideally, check the calendar for competing events that weekend that could pull potential attendees away.

Apply early and follow the instructions

Quality craft shows tend to fill up fast. So check the application deadline and get yours in as soon as possible. You must also follow all instructions carefully. The jury process can be competitive, so submitting an incomplete or late application can get you rejected. Most shows may require you to submit photos of your booth display and products. You should put effort into presenting yourself professionally to secure your slot.

Book accommodations early too

Once accepted, don't delay reserving a hotel room near the venue too. Remember, special event rates can sell out fast. Staying close to the craft show's venue can make it easier for you to set up. This will also prevent you from struggling to find lodging at the last minute.

Choose your booth size and placement carefully

Your booth size and placement shall depend on your goals, inventory needs, and budget. Bigger booths with 10x10 or 10x20 spaces allow you to have elaborate displays and storage rooms, but they tend to cost more. If you're trying to save money, you can go for smaller ones like 8x6. You can study the floor plan to see how much walking room and aisles you'll have.

Placement is also key, so request a spot you think will have heavy foot traffic. Corners and end caps attract passersby from multiple aisles. The centre may also have a more captive audience, but browsers may easily miss your booth. So choose your placement wisely. Having sufficient space for displays and inventory while being visible is critical for the success of your craft display.

Prepare an eye-catching, well-organised booth

Your booth display significantly affects the first impressions shoppers may have for your booth. So invest in an attractive backdrop, tablecloths, displays, and product risers to showcase your goods. The prices must also be placed clearly. For craft brewers or food makers in general, consider offering 'free taste goods' to draw attendees into your booth.

Start conversations and build email lists

Don't just sit back and wait for sales. As much as possible, greet everyone who enters your booth warmly. Chat with them about your process and products. Use your personality - that's what makes handmade special. You can also offer your email list sign-up for followers to stay connected for updates on future shows and products.

Clean up completely afterwards

It's easy to be eager to pack up at the end of a long day, but take time to clean up, organise your booth, and dispose of trash properly. This ensures you get your vendor deposit back and leaves a good impression on organisers, fellow vendors, and facility staff. More importantly, this can help you be approved to return for future shows.

