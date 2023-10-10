Scaling your business with SEO: A starter's guide

By optimising your website for search engines, you unlock the potential to reach and engage with a vast audience, increase your visibility, and ultimately drive growth.

In today's digital landscape, where online visibility can make or break a business, one term stands out like a beacon for entrepreneurs: SEO. If you're a newcomer in entrepreneurship and the acronym SEO sounds like alphabet soup, don't fret - you're in the right place. This article is your compass to navigating search engine optimisation, tailored specifically for beginners eager to scale their businesses.

So, what exactly is scaling your business with SEO? Scaling a business with SEO means increasing the number of customers you reach through organic search results. You want potential customers to notice you and find your business effortlessly among the multitude of choices out there. SEO is your digital megaphone, shouting your presence to the world, and this guide is your manual on how to wield it effectively.

Let's begin!

What's SEO?

SEO is the process of improving your website's visibility in search engine results pages (SERPs). This means that when people search for keywords related to your business, your website will appear higher in the search results.

SEO helps search engines find your website. When a search engine crawls your website, it looks for certain things, such as relevant keywords, high-quality content, and a good user experience. If your website has these things, it will likely rank higher in SERPs.

Imagine you have a brick-and-mortar store. If you want people to find your store, you'd want to make sure it's visible and accessible. You might put up signs, advertise in the Yellow Pages, or even offer free parking. SEO is like the signs and advertising that help people find your website.

How do search engines work?

Search engines work like librarians in the vast digital library of the internet. They crawl and index web pages, and your job is to make sure your 'books' have the right titles, summaries, and content. This way, the librarian (the search engine) can recommend them to readers (searchers).

Search engines do this through the following steps:

Crawling: Search engines use programs called web crawlers or spiders to crawl the internet and find new web pages. Indexing: Once a web page has been crawled, the search engine indexes it, which means it stores information about the page, such as its title, content, and keywords. Ranking: When a user performs a search, the search engine uses its ranking algorithm to determine which web pages to show in the results. The ranking algorithm considers factors such as the page's relevance to the search query, the quality of the content, and the number of backlinks to the page.

Understanding these SEO basics will help your business's digital transformation.

Setting the foundation

Now, let's build a solid SEO groundwork to guide you. This section explores two critical aspects: keyword research and on-page SEO.

1 Keyword research

Keyword research is the compass in your SEO journey. It's about identifying the words and phrases your potential customers use when searching online. By understanding these terms, you can tailor your content to match what your audience is looking for.

For example, if you run a bakery in Melbourne, knowing that people often search for 'best lamington in Melbourne' can help you create content that answers their questions and attracts them to your site.

To help you with your keyword research, you need the right tools. Google's Keyword Planner, Ahrefs, and SEMrush are good options. These tools can provide insights into keyword search volumes and competition levels.

Techniques like brainstorming, competitor analysis, and exploring long-tail keywords (specifically, longer phrases) can further refine your keyword strategy. For instance, if you own a pet store, discovering that 'organic grain-free dog food reviews' is a frequently searched long-tail keyword could guide your content creation.

2 On-page SEO

On-page SEO optimises individual web pages to improve their ranking in SERPs. It involves the following aspects:

Title tags, meta descriptions, and header tags

These are the signposts that help search engines and users find their way around your website.

Your title tag is the headline that gives users a clear idea of what your page is about. Your meta description is like the blurb on the back cover of a book, enticing users to click on your link. And your header tags are the chapter headings, helping users scan your content quickly and easily.

By optimising these elements with relevant keywords, you can improve your chances of ranking high in SERPs.

For example, if you're running an online fashion store, a title tag like 'Trendy Women's Dresses | Your Fashion Haven' would be a good choice. This title tag includes the relevant keywords 'trendy,' 'women's,' and 'dresses,' which will help search engines find your page when people search for those terms.

The meta description could be something like this: 'Find the latest trends in women's dresses at Your Fashion Haven. We offer a wide variety of styles and sizes to fit every taste.' This meta description gives users a brief overview of the page's content and entices them to click the link.

The header tags could be 'Introduction,' 'Products,' 'Shipping,' and 'Contact Us.' These help users scan the page easily and help search engines understand the page's structure.

Optimising content for keywords

Once you've identified your target keywords, it's time to weave them naturally into your content. Imagine keywords as spices in a recipe - you want to sprinkle them throughout your content to enhance the flavour. But don't overdo it!

Incorporate keywords in headings, body text, and image alt text where relevant. For example, if your blog is about gardening tips and your keyword is 'organic gardening,' you might use the term in headings like 'Benefits of Organic Gardening' throughout the article while maintaining readability.

Image optimisation

Search engines can't directly interpret images, so image optimisation is like providing a description for a visually impaired person. Use descriptive file names and alt text for your images to help search engines understand their content. For instance, if you have an image of a red rose in a gardening blog post, the alt text could be 'red rose in a blooming garden.'

These foundational elements may seem small, but they are crucial in ensuring your website speaks the language of search engines, leading to improved rankings and increased visibility.

Off-page SEO

This section ventures beyond your website's borders to explore off-page SEO strategies to boost your online presence.

1 Backlinks and their importance

Backlinks are digital recommendations from other websites that lead to yours. When reputable websites link to your content, it's a vote of confidence in your authority and relevance. For example, if a respected gardening blog links to your article on organic gardening practices, it signals to search engines that your content is trustworthy.

Quality over quantity is the golden rule here. Seek backlinks from authoritative and relevant sources in your industry. Reach out to influencers or industry leaders for collaborations or guest posts. For instance, if you're in the fitness industry, a link from a well-known fitness magazine to your workout guide can significantly boost your SEO credibility.

2 Social signals

While social signals (likes, shares, or comments) from platforms like Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram don't have a direct impact on your search rankings, they can indirectly boost your SEO. When your content gets shared and engages audiences on social media, it can drive traffic to your site, increase brand visibility, and potentially attract backlinks.

To harness the power of social media for SEO, create content that people want to share. Use relevant hashtags, encourage user-generated content, and engage with your followers.

For instance, if you run a travel blog, sharing stunning travel photos on Instagram with captivating captions can encourage followers to share your content., expanding your reach and potentially driving more traffic to your website.



Understanding the significance of backlinks and social signals can enhance your off-page SEO game, ultimately boosting your website's visibility and authority.

Technical SEO

This section tackles the technical aspects of SEO that can impact your website's performance and user experience.

1 Site structure and navigation

A user-friendly structure ensures visitors can easily find what they're looking for, leading to longer visits and improved SEO. For instance, a clear menu with logical categories and subcategories can guide users through your site seamlessly.

URLs are the addresses of your web pages. Clean, descriptive URLs make it easier for users to understand the page's content and help search engines crawl and index your site more effectively.

Additionally, internal linking, where you link to other relevant pages within your site, can enhance user experience and SEO by establishing content hierarchy.

2 Page speed and mobile optimisation

Page speed is the digital equivalent of a speedy checkout process at a store - it greatly impacts user satisfaction. Slow-loading pages can lead to high bounce rates, harming your SEO. Google considers page speed a ranking factor, so optimising your website for quick loading is crucial. For instance, compressing images and utilising browser caching can help improve page speed.

With more users accessing websites on mobile devices, mobile optimisation is also imperative. Responsive design ensures your site adapts seamlessly to different screen sizes, offering a consistent and user-friendly experience. Google's mobile-first indexing prioritises mobile-optimised sites, so ensuring your site is mobile-responsive greatly helps your SEO efforts.

By focusing on technical SEO aspects such as site structure, page speed, and mobile optimisation, you'll enhance user experience and improve your website's search engine rankings. Ultimately, this drives more organic traffic to your business.

Content creation and SEO

Quality content and SEO are interconnected, and this section will show the relationship between the two, as well as strategies for content promotion.

Creating high-quality content

High-quality content is a magnet for both search engines and users. It keeps visitors engaged and encourages them to stay longer, explore, and eventually convert. For example, a comprehensive guide on healthy eating habits can become a valuable resource, attracting readers and earning backlinks over time.

Generally, longer and more in-depth content tends to perform better in search results. However, quality should never be sacrificed for quantity. For instance, an in-depth blog post titled 'Top 20 Digital Marketing Strategies for 2023' can outperform shorter, less informative articles.

Content promotion

Content marketing is like spreading the word about your business through storytelling. Promote your content through various channels like social media, email marketing, and newsletters. For example, sharing your 'Ultimate Guide to Home Décor' on social platforms and encouraging shares can broaden its reach and enhance SEO indirectly.

You can also promote your content through guest posting and outreach efforts. Guest posting is collaborating with reputable websites to publish your content, earning backlinks and building authority. Outreach involves reaching out to influencers and websites for potential collaborations. For instance, writing a guest post about the latest fashion trends for a popular fashion blog can introduce your brand to a new audience and boost your SEO.

By prioritising the creation of valuable content and strategic promotion, you'll engage your audience and improve your website's SEO, leading to increased visibility and organic traffic.

Conclusion

SEO isn't just a buzzword. It's the digital compass that can guide your business towards success in the online world. By optimising your website for search engines, you unlock the potential to reach and engage with a vast audience, increase your visibility, and ultimately drive growth.