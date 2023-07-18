Need to cat-proof your home? Here's how to do it

One of your first orders of business upon getting a feline friend is to cat-proof your house or apartment. Picture Shutterstock

So you've got yourself a cat, have you? That's fantastic. You can look forward to years of devoted companionship and countless amusing and memorable experiences. Of course, adopting a kitty also comes with a lot of responsibility. There's more to it than putting out food, scooping litter, and buying a few toys (although, admittedly, that's the bulk of it).

One of your first orders of business upon getting a feline friend is to cat-proof your house or apartment. It's something that a lot of first-time cat owners don't consider, but it's very important. Lest you learn this the hard way, we've put together a list of proactive steps you can take to cat-proof your home.

Put away sharp objects

It goes without saying that any objects with sharp points or edges need to be kept well away from your cat. Keep your knives in a drawer to which your cat does not have access. If you have a knife holder, make sure it's sturdy enough that your cat can't move it or tip it over.

Close all lids

Here's a general rule: if it has a lid, keep it closed. This goes for trash cans and toilet bowls among other things. Keep a lid on all receptacles and storage spaces that your cat could conceivably find his or her way into, including washing machines, dryers, cupboards, and cabinets.

Cover your sofa and armchairs

In the past, it was common for people to have their cats "declawed" in order to protect their furniture from being torn apart. This is a rather cruel thing to do and most vets strongly discourage it. Instead, buy coverings for your furniture. In addition to protecting it from your cat's claws, you'll protect it from his or her fur, as well. Buy one online and have it shipped via overnight courier.

Don't leave cleaning products out

Many commercial cleaning products contain chemical ingredients that are harmful to cats. Ensure that your household cleaners are inaccessible to your cat. On that note, consider making your own all-purpose cleaner using natural ingredients. All you need is distilled white vinegar and water.

Hide your fragile or delicate items

Cats love to jump on tables, desks, and countertops. While they're up there, they tend to knock things over. This can be accidental or, if they want to get your attention, deliberate. So it's important that you hide away any objects that are fragile and breakable, especially if they're valuable to you.

Keep strings and yarn out of reach

Despite classic images of cats playing with balls of yarn, this is actually a choking and strangulation hazard. The same goes for twine and other types of string. Don't let your cat mess around with them. Blind cords and electrical cords should also be kept out of reach.

Pay attention to your windows

Cats are nature freaks. They love being outside. If that's not a possibility, they're content to simply have a view of the great outdoors. Oftentimes they'll sit on a windowsill for this purpose. That means your windows must be fitted with sturdy screens so that your cat doesn't fall out of them.

If you have a balcony, you'll need to keep the doors closed when your cat is nearby.

Hang your house plants

Houseplants and cats generally do not mix. A lot of cats insist on nibbling the leaves of plants which can cause significant damage. If your cat is one of these types, you'll need to hang your plants high enough so they can't be reached.

Note that some plants and flowers are toxic to cats. Prominent examples include daffodils, lilies, chrysanthemums, hyacinths, tulips, and sago palm. Don't bring them into your home if you have a cat.

Seal off the kitchen when you're cooking

When you're cooking, you don't want your cat anywhere near the kitchen. Too many things could go wrong. While preparing dinner, put your cat in another room and close the door. Alternatively, you could put up baby gates to bar entry into the kitchen. Depending on the size of the gate, it may require large parcel delivery. Just make sure the openings are too narrow for your cat to squeeze through.

And since we're on the topic of the kitchen, it's a good idea to buy a stove top cover, particularly if you have electric burners that stay hot after you turn them off. You can also make your own stove top cover from wood.

Isolate your clothes