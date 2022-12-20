Everything you need to know about the Australian Open

The Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the year. Picture by Shutterstock

Australia's greatest tennis event is just around the corner. Whether you're a budding tennis enthusiast not well versed in this huge tournament or a hardcore fan waiting for updates, this article shares everything you need to know about the upcoming Australian Open so you won't miss out on the action.

Australian Open: What exactly is it?

The first Australian Open tournament took place in 1905. It was then known as the Australasian Championships and took place at Warehouseman's Cricket Ground in Melbourne.



Initially, the tournament only catered to men's singles. It wasn't until 1922 that the women's competition was added. Then, in 1924, the Women's became an official major championship.

As we dive more into the Australian Open, let's also talk about the Grand Slam.



The Grand Slam tournaments are the four top prizes in the realm of professional tennis. Each Grand Slam tournament takes place on different surfaces, which often leads to players whose style of play suits a specific surface being more successful at some Grand Slam tournaments than others.

Now, the Australian Open is the first Grand Slam of the year, opening the world's competitive tennis tournament in January. The winner of this tournament takes home up to 2,000 ranking points, which is quite a significant haul.



This means that the Australian Open brings the best of the best, battling it out on the hard court.

The other three Grand Slam tournaments and their specific surfaces include:

The French Open in a clay court

Wimbledon on a grass court

The US Open which is another hard court

The 2023 Australian Open starts on January 16 (Monday). The women's singles final will take place on January 28 (Saturday). Meanwhile the men's singles final will close the tournament on January 29 (Sunday).

Where is it held?

The Australian Open has been staged in various locations including five Australian cities - Brisbane, Sydney, Perth, and Adelaide - and in two New Zealander cities - Christchurch (1906) and Hastings (1912).



The upcoming 2023 tournament will take place in Melbourne Park. And if you're lucky enough to be in Melbourne, you'll be glad to know that Australian open tickets are now available.

Melbourne Park sports several courts with retractable roofs. The main court will be the Rod Laver arena which can seat up to approximately 15,000 people.

Where can I watch the Australian Open matches?

If you can't make it to the venue and watch the game in person, sports streaming platforms in various countries will cover the game. For instance, American audiences can watch the game on ESPN, while those in Canada can watch it on TSN.



For Australians who can't make it to Melbourne, Channel Nine can be your go-to avenue for live broadcasting.

Australian Open tournament prize money

One aspect of the Australian Open that gets a lot of attention is the prize money.



While there's no official announcement yet on the Australian Open tournament next year, it's predicted that it will either match or increase the money offered at the 2022 tournament, which came in at AU$75 million.



The prize money was broken down as follows:

Quarter-finalists: AU$538,500

Semi-finalists: AU$895,000

Runner-up: AU$1.575 million

Champion: AU$2.875 million

Australian Open defending champions 2023

In the Australian Open 2022 tournament, the men's singles title was claimed by Rafael Nadal. It was his 21st major title and second Australian Open title.



Meanwhile, Ashleigh Barty won the women's singles title, which was her third major title and first Australian Open title.

In addition, Shingo Kunieda and Diede De Groot were the champions of men's and women's wheelchair singles.



The following are the winners for other categories in the 2022 tournament:

Men's Doubles : Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Krygios

Women's Doubles : Barbora Krejkov and Kateina Siniakov

Mixed Doubles : Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig

Wheelchair Men's Doubles : Gordon Reid and Alfie Hewett

Wheelchair Women's Doubles : Aniek van Koot and Diede de Groot

Wheelchair Quad Singles : Sam Schrder

Wheelchair Quad Doubles : David Wagner and Andy Lapthorne

Boys' Singles : Bruno Kuzuhara

Boys' Doubles : Bruno Kuzuhara and Coleman Wong

Girls' Singles : Petra Marinko

Girls' Doubles: Clervie Ngounoue and Diana Shnaider

