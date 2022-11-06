What is the most common injury in a car accident?

This article is in partnership with Smiths Lawyers.



A whiplash injury is quite common. In fact, you may have experienced it yourself or know of someone who has.

It is no wonder that the most common injury in a car accident is whiplash. It can be mild or severe, go unnoticed or seriously undermine your daily activities.

One thing is for sure. You should fully pursue compensation to lessen the financial weight of this injury.

What is whiplash?

Whiplash can be defined as the acceleration and deceleration pressure on the neck, which can lead to painful strain on the muscles, ligaments, neck and surrounding spinal vicinities.

What compensation am I entitled to as a result of the whiplash injury?

Your claim regarding the whiplash injury covers all bodily and psychological injuries and deficiencies. This includes initial and future costs and disbursements directly correlated to your injury.

Possible claims include the following:

Medical, rehabilitation and hospital disbursements.

Loss of earnings.

Pain and suffering.

Decreased enjoyment of living.

Home assistance and nursing, regardless of who provides it or whether it's paid (subject to specific prerequisites being met).

For most, the insurer will allow payment of a portion or all expenses for treatment that is underway. This ensures that you are in your pocket whilst the claim is pending.

What elements must be proven to bring a successful whiplash injury compensation claim?

You need to prove certain elements to ensure that your compensation claim for your whiplash injury is successful.

In most cases, the below-mentioned elements must be satisfied:

The person responsible for the injury was under a duty of care for your safety. The duty of care was broken. You have suffered an injury as a consequence of the car accident.

It is important to find lawyers well-versed in the legislation governing Queensland. They offer client-specific advice suitable to your unique situation.

How whiplash injury compensation is worked out?

Given the surrounding circumstances and type of your whiplash injury claim, the cost is typically determined based on the difference between your predicted life journey before and your actual life path after the injury.

How much does a whiplash compensation claim cost?

Most 'no win, no fee agreements have a drawback. You could be liable for the other party's legal fees if unsuccessful in court. This could have devastating consequences for your finances.

Conclusion

Whiplash is amongst the most common injuries in Queensland. This injury can be minor, but in some cases, it can have long-lasting effects.

Injuries of any nature create challenges and setbacks, impacting your day-to-day functionality and mobility, which could hamper your ability to make money. Not only will your income be affected, but you will also have to factor in the cost of doctors, medicine and other medical-related expenses.