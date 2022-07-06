3 strategies to speed up your sales cycle

Speeding up the sales cycle of your business can create a more efficient and profitable operation. Photo: Supplied.

The sales cycle is one of the backbones of any business in the industry. A sales cycle is the process of bringing in new customers and converting them into paying clients. This method generally involves several stages: prospecting, contacting, presenting, handling objections, closing the deal and more. Moreover, the entire process can be lengthy, so finding ways to boost efficiency and speed up the sales cycle is crucial. (1)

The average sales cycle can last from days to months, but the goal is to shorten the timeline as much as possible. This fundamental method is the key to keeping your business running like a well-oiled machine. (1)

To help you get started, here are some helpful strategies you can use to speed up your sales cycle without compromising quality.

1. Use technology to your advantage

It's no secret that technology has taken over the sales world, especially in the business-to-business (B2B) industry. The power of technology lies in its ability to automate and streamline processes, making it easier and faster for sales representatives to connect with potential customers. (2)

You can use technology to collect data and gain insights into your team's performance. For instance, software for inside sales can help you track the number of calls made, emails sent, appointments scheduled, deals closed and other variables. This information can give you a clear idea of where your team stands and what areas need improvement. Thus, giving you the ability to make the necessary changes to speed up your sales cycle.

While plenty of innovative solutions are available on the market, choosing one that fits your business's specific needs is crucial. After all, utilising the right tools and technologies can significantly impact the sales cycle. Otherwise, you won't be able to take full advantage of their capabilities.

The sales cycle has many parts to it, but businesses benefit from a consistent and streamlined approach. Photo: Supplied.

2. Implement a standardised sales process

As mentioned earlier, the sales cycle generally consists of different distinct stages. However, not all businesses follow the same method. Some companies may have a more complex process that takes longer to complete. Meanwhile, others may have a more straightforward approach. The key is to find the right sales process that works best for you and your team.

To give you an idea, here are the most crucial stages of a sales cycle:

Prospecting

This stage is the process of identifying and qualifying potential customers. According to research, around 40% of sales reps say prospecting is the most challenging part of the sales cycle. So, it's best to focus on this stage and look for ways to make it more efficient. (3)

Contacting

Once you've identified and qualified your prospects, it's time to reach out to them and make contact. This stage generally involves making phone calls or sending emails. Just ensure that your message is clear and concise to avoid confusion.

Presenting

This phase is your chance to show your prospects what you offer and how it can benefit them. Ensure your presentation is engaging and informative to keep their attention focused on you.

Handling objections

Your prospect will likely have questions and concerns about your product or service. Thus, it's essential to be prepared to address these objections before they arise. Doing so can help you move on to the next stage quickly.

Closing the deal

If everything goes well, this stage is where you'll finally be able to close the deal and seal it with a contract. But, before you can do that, it'd be best to negotiate the terms and agree on a price. All it takes is patience, perseverance, and willingness to compromise. (4)(5)



These are the primary sales cycle stages, but remember that this process may vary depending on the type of business you're in. For instance, if you're selling high-ticket items, you may need to add more steps to your process, such as conducting a needs analysis or providing a demo.

A standardised sales process can help you speed up the sales cycle while maintaining quality. It'll give your team a clear roadmap to follow, so everyone knows what needs to be done at each stage. It's also best to continuously review and update your process to ensure it's still relevant and practical.

3. Build a great sales team

Your team members are the company's front line regarding sales, so having a high-performing group is critical. It's one of the reasons why small businesses thrive. After all, they'll be responsible for interacting with your prospects and closing deals.

That said, it's vital to invest in the right people and equip them with the necessary skills and knowledge. This way, you can be confident that they'll be able to represent your business well and deliver on your promises.

Some of the qualities that make a great salesperson include:

Persistence

Creative thinking

Problem-solving skills

Great and positive attitude

Excellent communication skills

It's also essential to note that setting realistic goals and expectations can help motivate your team to do their best. Be clear about what you want them to achieve and provide the resources they need to reach these targets. You may also want to invest in sales training and coaching to help them sharpen their skills further. This way, you can ensure that your sales team is operating at peak efficiency.



Speeding up your sales cycle doesn't have to be complicated. By following the tips mentioned above, you can make it happen and see an improvement in your business's bottom line. Just remember to be patient and consistent in your efforts, and you'll eventually reach your business goals.

